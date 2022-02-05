F3Logic LLC Sells 798 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $191.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.03 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

