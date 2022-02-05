F3Logic LLC Purchases 1,512 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,373,000 after acquiring an additional 152,392 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

KOF stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $59.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

