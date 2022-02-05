F3Logic LLC Makes New $713,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 169,965 shares valued at $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

