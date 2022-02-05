F3Logic LLC Lowers Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

F3Logic LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 207.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

