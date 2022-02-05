F3Logic LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,226,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,035,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.