F3Logic LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

F3Logic LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,343,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $212.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.25 and its 200-day moving average is $201.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $157.11 and a 12 month high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

