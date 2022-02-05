EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

EZFL opened at $1.19 on Friday. EzFill has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62.

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

In other EzFill news, Director Jack Levine purchased 22,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZFL. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EzFill during the third quarter worth $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of EzFill in the third quarter worth $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EzFill in the third quarter worth $213,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EzFill in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EzFill in the third quarter worth $295,000.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

