Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 25th

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Exponent has increased its dividend by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Exponent has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exponent to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Exponent stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. Exponent has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.26. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exponent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Exponent worth $46,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

