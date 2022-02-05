Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 56,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.