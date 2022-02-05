Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 1,569 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

