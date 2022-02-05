Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 724,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,991 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $20,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,529,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI opened at $28.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

