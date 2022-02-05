Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of EDV stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.07. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

