Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 570 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,487,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,447.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.