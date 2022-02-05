Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,624,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,237,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $184.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.18 and a 200-day moving average of $188.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $152.25 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.