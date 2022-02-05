Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $29.43 or 0.00070954 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.91 billion and approximately $511.79 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.91 or 0.07280330 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,750,776 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

