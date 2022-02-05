Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.43-$7.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $10.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.35. 2,579,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,854. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.82. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $267.55 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.19.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

