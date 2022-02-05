ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:ESE opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.11.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 3,066.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 205,984 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 558,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,366,000 after purchasing an additional 199,065 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $6,352,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 492.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

