Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.37

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and traded as high as $24.77. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 22,451 shares changing hands.

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €49.00 ($55.06) to €50.00 ($56.18) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €40.00 ($44.94) to €41.00 ($46.07) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €44.00 ($49.44) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

