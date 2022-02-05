Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a C$21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$23.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s previous close.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.71.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$16.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.67.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.6600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

