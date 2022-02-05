Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock.

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Group designs, creates and distributes luxury menswear and accessories under the Zegna brand, as well as womenswear, menswear and accessories under the Thom Browne brand. Ermenegildo Zegna Group, formerly known as Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., is based in MILAN.

