Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Walker & Dunlop, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.36.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.24. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $92.57 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

