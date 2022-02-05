Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teleflex Incorporated’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC analyst M. Matson now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $3.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.89. Needham & Company LLC currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.64.

Shares of TFX opened at $313.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.16.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.