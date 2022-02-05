Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Schibsted ASA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Schibsted ASA in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schibsted ASA’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SBSNY opened at $27.82 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $53.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA engages in the provision of print and online media services. It operates through the following segments: Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, Growth, Other / Headquarters, Adevinta and Eliminations. The Nordic Marketplaces segment comprises online classified operations in Norway, Sweden and Finland.

