Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Rating Increased to Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Scotiabank currently has C$94.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.81.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$73.39 on Friday. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$52.81 and a 52 week high of C$84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.47.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The firm had revenue of C$162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 8.8700006 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.20, for a total transaction of C$32,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,807,508.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,580.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

