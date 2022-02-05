Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Equitable Group from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.93.

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

