EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQBBF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SEB Equities raised EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. EQT AB has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

