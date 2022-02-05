Enzyme (MLN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.79 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for $61.47 or 0.00148128 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $110.20 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00112178 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,693 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

