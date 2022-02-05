Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Enviva Partners has increased its dividend by 28.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Enviva Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 207.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enviva Partners to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 346.4%.

Shares of EVA opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -95.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

