Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 211,590 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $72,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 307.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average is $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

