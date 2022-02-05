Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 848,703 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,532,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848,703 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $130,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

