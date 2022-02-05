Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 48,282 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48,282 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.41% of Teladoc Health worth $82,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48,507.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $74.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.84. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $901,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.76.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

