Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $62.97 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 109,001 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Kinder Morgan worth $62,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

