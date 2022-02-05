Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $56.47 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,283,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,918 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $56,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,189 shares of company stock worth $3,602,350. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $26.59 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

