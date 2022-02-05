Engine NO. 1 LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after buying an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $513.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $564.25 and a 200 day moving average of $610.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $242.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

