Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases 4,843 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 67.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $64.99 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

