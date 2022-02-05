Engine NO. 1 LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.63 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $451.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

