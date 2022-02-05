Engine NO. 1 LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,162,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,108,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,011,000 after buying an additional 61,107 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.03 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

