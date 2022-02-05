Engine NO. 1 LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.87.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

