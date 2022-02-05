Engine NO. 1 LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $246.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.14. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

