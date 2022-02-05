Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Encompass Health reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after buying an additional 932,445 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,542. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

