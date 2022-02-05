Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives $11.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 477,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESRT remained flat at $$8.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.