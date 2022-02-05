Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Takes $1.14 Million Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF makes up about 0.1% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYK. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 169.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.25. 101,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,950. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.44. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $163.04 and a 1-year high of $204.71.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

