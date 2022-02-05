Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Has $745,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 0.1% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $106.27. The stock had a trading volume of 330,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,665. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $106.12 and a 1-year high of $112.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.14.

