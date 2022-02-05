Emera Incorporated to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EMA. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emera to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.00.

TSE EMA opened at C$59.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.46 billion and a PE ratio of 33.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$60.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.36. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.75%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.