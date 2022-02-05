Emera Incorporated to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.
Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion.
TSE EMA opened at C$59.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.46 billion and a PE ratio of 33.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$60.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.36. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.75%.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
