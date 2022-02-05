Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $159.42

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $129.61 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $159.42 or 0.00382207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00185586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00031146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00071632 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,692,473 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.