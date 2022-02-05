Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,120.01

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,120.01 ($15.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,127.37 ($15.16). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,102 ($14.82), with a volume of 432,334 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.09) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.09) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.61) to GBX 1,400 ($18.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.15) to GBX 1,450 ($19.49) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.38) to GBX 1,100 ($14.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,339.25 ($18.01).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,164.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.35.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.