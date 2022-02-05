Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25,052.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $503,330.97 and approximately $25,052.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00110755 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

