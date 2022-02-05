ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) versus Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Critical Contrast

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Advantage Energy 4.35% 3.04% 2.03%

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Advantage Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Advantage Energy $179.21 million 5.62 -$212.04 million $0.04 132.00

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Advantage Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89

Advantage Energy has a consensus target price of $8.53, indicating a potential upside of 61.51%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

