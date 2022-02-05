Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0402 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years.

Shares of EVM stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $12.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

