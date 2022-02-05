Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Set at $167.00 by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.00.

ETN stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

